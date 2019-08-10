James F. “Hutch” Kemmerer Jr., 55, of Gas City and formerly of Montpelier, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Marion General Hospital. He was born on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1963, in Logansport. He married Laura (Salmon) Kemmerer on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Royerton.

Survivors include his father, James Frederick Kemmerer Sr. of Montpelier; mother, Ruth (Chadwell) Eller of Montpelier; wife, Laura (Salmon) Kemmerer of Gas City; sons, Dustin James (Devan) Kemmerer of Anderson and Logan Andrew (Danielle) Kemmerer of Montpelier; sister, Beverly Davis of Muncie; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Arnold Eller, and brother, Andrew Kemmerer.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Marion National Cemetery.

