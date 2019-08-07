Herbert L. “Herbie” Baumgartner, 69, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Community in Berne.

Herbert was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Bluffton to Roger and Mildred (Geisel) Baumgartner. Both parents preceded him in death.

A 1968 graduate of Bluffton High School, he enjoyed country western music and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include four sons, James (Lisa) Baumgartner of Linn Grove, Tim (Kendra) Baumgartner of Poneto, Matthew (Amie) Baumgartner of Berne, and Brooks (Shyanne Kinsey) Baumgartner of Bluffton; two daughters, Ruthann Perry of Bluffton and Rebecca Baumgartner of Berne; two sisters, Marilyn Baumgartner and Pauline (Jerry) Gerber, both of Bluffton; along with 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Baumgartner, and a sister, Bonnie Frauhiger.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 2 until 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, memorial contributions may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.

