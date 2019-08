Harold E. Powell, 96, of Craigville, died Friday morning, Aug. 2, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 12 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will immediately following at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery in Wells County.

A complete version of this obituary was published in the News-Banner on Tuesday.