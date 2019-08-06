Harold E. Powell, 96, of Craigville, passed away early Friday morning, Aug. 2, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Harold was born in Riverton, Ill., on Jan. 18, 1923, to Ralph R. and Susie Marsh Powell. He married Marjory A. Newman in Garrett on Dec. 30, 1949; she survives.

A 1941 graduate of Riverton High School, he then graduated in 1948 from Cincinatti Bible Seminary. Harold worked at Franklin Electric for 42 years as an inspector. He was a pastor at First Church of Christ, Domestic Church of Christ and Aboite Church of Christ, retiring after 50 years as a pastor. He loved ice cream and enjoyed gardening. He especially enjoyed his cats and was an avid reader.

In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by three sons, David (Kim) Powell of Plymouth, Kent (Mary) Powell of Ossian and Leslie Powell of Craigville; four daughters, Ann (Roger) Kingsbery of Fort Wayne, Sally (David) Murphy of Decatur, Laura (Dean) Myers of Craigville and Jill (Merrell) Goodspeed of Bluffton; a brother, Ralph Richard (Judy) Powell of Illinois; a brother-in-law, Ed Branham of New York; a sister-in-law, Eleanore Powell; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Powell; two sisters, Joyce (Ted) Wagy and Donna Branham; and one granddaughter, Carrie Powell.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 12 until 4 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Dauterman officiating.

Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cookson Hills Christian School. Friends and family may leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com