Harold A. “Skip” Smith, 86, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born April 3, 1933, in Laredo, Texas, to Harold Smith and Eudelia Flores Smith.

Skip served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed building models, most recently airplane models. Skip was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

He married Eva Maggart Carnall Smith in June of 1988; his wife survives.

Surviving are his children, Rick (Kathy) Smith, Randy Smith, Kevin Smith, and Kory (Patty) Smith, all of Fort Wayne; three stepchildren, David (Denise) Carnall of Crawfordsville, Lisa Worden of Ossian, and Jennifer Bryant of Moscow, Idaho; and 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Gloria Glasper.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St. in Fort Wayne. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home, with additional calling one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

