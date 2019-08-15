Hallie Marie Pace, 95, of Liberty Center, passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born Jan. 4, 1924, in Wells County to Alfred and Marie Brickley Girod.

Hallie and James “Dwight” Pace were married Aug. 15, 1946, in her home in Rockcreek Township and Dwight preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2003.

She graduated from Rockcreek Township High School and obtained her RN degree from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She worked at Wells Community Hospital for many years.

Hallie was a longtime member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church, where she had served as a deaconess, Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir along with many other committees. She served on the board of directors for the Wells County Library, the PBS Club and Wells County Extension Homemakers Club.

Survivors include three sons, Dr. James (Lucy) Pace of Pensacola, Fla.; Dr. Thomas (Connie) Pace of Prescott, Ariz., and Robert (Kim) Pace of Noblesville.

She is survived by six grandchildren, Gina Pace, Jesse (Christina) Pace, Stephanie (Matt) Murray, Brian Pace, Crystal King and Ryan King. Hallie is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ethan and Lily Murray, Lainey and Aubrey Pace, Neeley and Hallie Pace, Jayden King and Chase Moriarty, Corin, Jayla and J.J. Weathers.

Hallie is also survived by siblings, Jean (Jack) Kober of Bluffton, Joyce Grandlienard of Bluffton and Don Girod of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ina Mae Dormire.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Liberty Center Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Center Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com