Glennda M. Fisher, 60 of Uniondale, passed away at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Glennda was a 1977 graduate of Homestead High School. She had worked as an insurance biller for several years for Wells Community Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, and Lutheran Hospital.

She was a member of the Zanesville United Methodist Church where she volunteered and helped with Upwards sports. Glennda loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, including her yearly tradition of making cookies and candy with the grandchildren. She lived for the times when her grandchildren would randomly stop by just to sit in the kitchen to talk with her. Some of her fondest memories are from family trips to the Wisconsin Dells where everyone spent quality time together as a family.

Glennda had a caring heart and always did what she could to help others. She was a true friend to all and always willing to lend an ear when someone wanted to talk. She will always be remembered for her caring, generous, amusing and loving personality.

She was born Oct. 22, 1958, in Bluffton, the daughter of Robert R. Elzley and Beverly J. Platt Elzey.

She was united in marriage to Gary Fisher on December 6, 1980 in Markle. Her husband survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Stacey (Melissa) Fisher of Uniondale and Kyle (Shelby Engle) Fisher of Bluffton; her mother, Beverly Elzey of Uniondale; five grandchildren, Kaylee Fisher, Madison Fisher, Camden Fisher, and Kenley Fisher, all of Uniondale, and Ryker Engle of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Elzey, and a daughter, Nicole Fisher.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be at the Uniontown Cemetery near Zanesville.

Memorial donations can be made out to Visiting Nurse and Hospice in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Mrs. Fisher’s online guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Markle Chapel location and scroll down to obituaries.