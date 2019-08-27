Gary Lee Haynes, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Born May 23, 1952, in Fort Wayne, to Victor and Harriet Higgins Haynes, Gary was a graduate of North Side High School. He was a factory worker for many years and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and animals. He was a simple but complicated man who liked to wheel and deal.

Gary is survived by his children, Rebecca (Vincent Hill) Haynes and Daniel Haynes; grandchildren, Aiyden, Ivy, and Malia Hill; brother, Victor Haynes; and niece, Sarah (Haynes) Leach.

Also preceding him in passing are his sister, Peggy Haynes; and brother, George Haynes.

A memorial gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the CM Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be left online at www.cmsloanandsons.com