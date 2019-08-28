Fred D. Sliger, 80, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his residence in Zanesville.

He was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Bluffton. Fred married Loretta Sue Ifer on May 25, 1957; she survives in Zanesville.

Survivors also include a son, Monty (Sharon) Sliger of Zanesville, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Rodney and Nathan Sliger.

In accordance to his wishes, there will be no public services. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.