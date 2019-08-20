An original Steel Magnolia and a true daughter of the south, Eldred “Queenie” Maxine Hauk left this earth to join her brothers, Edward Preston Williams and Charles Clyde Williams, sister, Ethel Jean Williams Dutton, and her parents, Maude and Preston Williams on Aug. 15, 2019. She is survived by her youngest sister, Evelyn “Beebee” Williams Rurik. She was born Dec. 15, 1924.

She married her handsome young husband, 2nd Lt. Max Hauk, in New Orleans, during World War II where they took a vow of “until death do us part.” Max brought his beautiful war bride home to Indiana, where they raised their two daughters, Melinda Leighty and Cynthia Ehrlich. They were inseparable for nearly 74 years of marriage. Queenie was a woman who loved the land and her farm. She was known throughout the community as an extraordinarily gifted gardener. Anything she planted not only grew but thrived. A genuine naturalist with a passion for trees, she could stick a twig into the ground and it would soon become a wooded sanctuary for small creatures and birds. She would often be seen sticking her finger into potted plants of family and friends to ensure that proper watering was being done.

Her gardening skills were legendary; farm-to-table was her style. She grew, shared and cooked the best fresh vegetables anyone ever tasted.

It was Queenie’s lifelong dream was to become a nurse and serve people. At age 39, she went to school and received her degree to become a licensed practical nurse. She loved her fulfilling work at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic in Bluffton.

Queenie was especially proud of her grandchildren, Carrie Melinda and Mark David (Liz) Ehrlich, Laura Paige and Matthew Kim Leighty, and of course, her great-grandchildren, Morgan Freeman and Luke Ehrlich. In addition to the children of her own family, she had a deeply rooted compassion for all children in her church and in her community. She made it a point reach out with loving attention to children, always having fresh cookies at the ready. She was a cookie-pusher. If you ever visited her home, you had to eat cookies and/or take a bag home. It was a rule!

Queenie and Max lived and worked on their farm, raised their family, and served their church and community in Bluffton for 50 years. They moved to Monticello in 1995, where they would be near family. They made many new friends. Queenie continued her gardening, outreach to children and service to the Monticello United Methodist Church until her physical body no longer supported her efforts.

Queenie will be missed but remembered with love and joy. Because of our faith, we know that she is now reunited with many of her beloved family members and friends. She was in tune with her spiritual self and conducted her life with an absolute inner knowledge of God. Inciteful and inspirational, sometimes she just knew stuff; she was the real deal in her unwavering journey of faith.

She was an original…like no one else. She had a good life that will be remembered and celebrated at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home in Monticello with calling on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 5-6 p.m. At 6 p.m., all who have fond memories of Queenie are invited to gather and share their stories.

Formal services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Six Mile Church in Bluffton. Calling will begin at 11 a.m., service at 12 p.m., and burial immediately following. A light lunch and refreshments will be served after the burial at the church. Family and friends are invited to join and share stories and memories. She would want us to laugh and have fun, and so we shall.

Queenie was a lifelong supporter of Child Evangelism Fellowship. It would honor her memory and fondest wishes if you were to bake up a batch of fresh cookies and reach out to a child that is trying to find their way in an uncertain world.

Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.

Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com