Home Opinions Debate showed just how fractious the Democratic primary fight may get Debate showed just how fractious the Democratic primary fight may get August 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Rethinking the moon landing, and going forward Opinions Bluebirds of family-ness Opinions Calling all nerds: Indy Comic Con is just around the corner