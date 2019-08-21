“Dave” Davison passed away Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019, at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C. He was born in Bluffton Aug. 14, 1929, as Roger Wayne Davison to Mont Everett and Iva Mae Gourley Davison. He was known to family as Pete, due to a nickname from one of his sisters. In later years, after joining the Air Force at 17, he was nicknamed Dave. Dave requested that his obituary be kept simple and that there be no services.

He was the youngest of eight sisters (Florence, Marie, Eleanor, Dot, Emma Jane, Pat, Joey, Betty Jean) and one brother (Bill) and was the last surviving child of their family.

Dave is survived by his ex-wife Shirley Coleman of Tallahassee, Fla.; and three daughters, Patti Horwath (Rick) of San Diego, Calif., Sandy Bressler (John) of Sacramento, Calif. and Judi Davison (Jody Norman) of Tallahassee, Fla. He had three grandsons, Matt Bressler (Lisa) of Pioneer, Calif., Daniel Bressler (Becca) of Sacramento, Calif. and Brandon Horwath (Charity, children Devon and Joseph) of Hemet, Calif. Dave is also survived by a longtime friend, Carole Martin of Tiburon, Calif., and multiple friends at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington D.C. where he lived since 1991.

He was interviewed and more of his military history can be found at: www.afrh.gov/aboutus/military-legacy/bios/Roger-Davison and www.stripes.com/lifestyle/war-and-remembrance-veterans-offer-perspectives-on-korean-conflict-1.11176

He spent more than 20 years in the Air Force, serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, living in various assignments like Japan, French Morocco, Texas, Illinois, Panama and Michigan. He retired from the Air Force to enjoy a second career with American Bank Stationery, working out of the San Diego and Los Angeles areas for 20 years.

His family will be scattering his ashes into the Wabash River near his hometown of Bluffton, per his request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.