Carolyn J. Saxman, 84, of Plainfield, died Aug. 10, 2019. She was born April 26, 1935, to Ralph and Nellie Wallsmith Gilbert in Hartford City.

Survivors include three sons, Scott (Denise), Ron (Marsha), and Brad (Leanne) Saxman; a brother, Stanley (Carolyn) Gilbert; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ray Saxman; her parents; and two brothers, Joe Gilbert and Ralph Gilbert.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Plainfield Christian Church, 800 Dan Jones Road in Plainfield. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Plainfield’s Maple Hill Cemetery.

The Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of arrangements.