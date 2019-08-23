Beth Ann “Pud” Etheridge Cansler, 60, of Montpelier, died at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the University Nursing Center in Upland.

She was born Jan. 3, 1959, in DeKalb County.

Survivors include a daughter, Stacey (David) Gillenwater of Upland, three granddaughters; and a sister, Glends ”Butch” Michael of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn R. Etheridgel her mother, Delores Purdy Etheridge; and a sister, Mary Lois “Punkie” Chandler.

Calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

