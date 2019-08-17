Barbara Ann Brando, 65 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, at her residence in Bluffton.

She was born March 31, 1954, in Peoria, Ill., to Lester McKinney and Marion “Ruth” Campbell McKinney. She married Kenneth Lachowsky June 19, 2016, in Tennessee. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Christopher Johnson of Oklahoma City, Jeramiah Johnson of Fort Wayne, Jonathan Johnson of Oklahoma City, and Eric Johnson of St. Louis, Mo. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren.

As Barbara requested, there will be no formal service. The family has entrusted the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with her arrangements.

