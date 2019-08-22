The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on September 04, 2019 at the Wells Carnegie Govt. Annex, Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W. Washington St., in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RC9084326 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Fraternal Club RENEWAL

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE #242, 120 NORTH MAIN STREET, Bluffton, IN

D/B/A MOOSE LODGE #242

RR9035689 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant NEW

300 INC., 1231 SOUTH SCOTT ST., Bluffton, IN

D/B/A EZ BOWL

ANGELA TACKETT, 1515 ENGLE ST., Huntington, Secretary

EDDIE TACKETT, 1515 ENGLE ST., Huntington, President

