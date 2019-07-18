W. Lucille Endsley, 91, of Warren, died at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born July 30, 1927, in Grant County, to Homer O. White and Leona Marie Cochran White. She married Leroy E. Endsley March 5, 1944, in Grant County; he preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2006.

Survivors include three daughters, Janet (Cecil) Richardson of Sun City Center, FL, Donna (Michael) Alexander of Marion, and Diana (Mike) Hamilton of Oak Hill, W.Va.; a son, Bill (Pat) Endsley of Van Buren; and nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Snyder, and a grandson.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Central Christian Church, 201 S. First St. in Van Buren. A funeral service will be held at the church at 2 p.m. Monday. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Marion.

The Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren is in charge of arrangements.

