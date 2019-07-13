Home Sports VanMeter says he is blessed despite limited role on Reds VanMeter says he is blessed despite limited role on Reds July 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Bluffton Throws Itself A Tropical Party RSS Miss Wells and Miss Wells Teen pageant slated for Monday RSS A great pie — and a plate to put it in