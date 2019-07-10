Tony J. Tomei, Jr 76, of Churubusco, died July 6, 2019, at his home in Churubusco.

He was born in Morgantown, W.V., on Aug. 7, 1942, to the late Tony Tomei Sr. and Angelina (Sellaro) Lash. He is a former resident of rural Markle.

Survivors include six children, Perry Tomei, Mike (Nikki) Tomei, Sheri Tomei Bunnell, Marci (Michael) Six, Kelsie Tomei and Brandon Tomei; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Lash; and his son, Timothy.

There will be no services planned at this time per Tony’s request.

