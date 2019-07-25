The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named and any other person who may be concerned – You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is: Complaint for Foreclosure regarding certain real estate in which you may have an interest, which real estate is commonly known as 322 E. Central Ave., Bluffton, Indiana, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot Numbered Nine (9) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Silver’s South Addition to the Town (now City) of Bluffton, except therefrom 37 feet of even width off of the east side thereof.

Also, Lot Numbered Ten (1) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Silver’s South Addition to the Town (now City) of Bluffton.

Also, Lot Numbered Eleven (11) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Silver’s South Addition to the Town (now City) of Bluffton, except therefrom 38 feet of even width off of the west side thereof.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown: The Unknown Heirs of Barbara G. Whaley, Known Heir Bernard Welch.

In addition to the above-named Defendants being served by this Summons, there may be other persons or entities that have an interest in the lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before the 30th day following the last date of publication of this Notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

DeLANEY HARTBURG

ROTH & GARROTT LLP

By Adrian L. Halverstadt III

#27861-35,

Attorneys for Plaintiff

533 Warren Street,

P. O. Box 269,

Huntington, IN 46750-0269

Telephone: (260) 3664022;

alh@dhrglaw.com

ATTEST: Clerk, Wells Superior Court

nb 7/25, 8/1, 8/8

hspaxlp