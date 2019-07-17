Rosemary Pope, 78, of Elkhart and a former resident of Hoagland, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Marion to the late Samuel and Ethel (Jones) Bechtel. She married Wayne E. Pope on Sept. 21, 1958, in Huntington, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2012.

Rosemary was a member of Hope United Methodist Church. She attended The Vineyard Church of Mishawaka.

She retired as a branch manager from Lincoln National Bank.

Rosemary was a lifelong artist in oil painting. She was an accomplished pianist who enjoyed playing piano personally, as well as accompanying choirs and soloists. She loved spending time with family and especially attending grandchildren’s events. She and her husband, Wayne, also enjoyed country western dancing.

She is survived by her son, Ryan S. (Sandra) Pope of El Paso, Texas; son, Mark W. (Denise) Pope of Osceola; daughter, Trina M. Pope of Bluffton; brother, Robert (Earlene) Bechtel of Florida; three granddaughters, Leah (Andrew) Kurtz, Rachel Pope, and Anna Pope; and one grandson, Isaac Pope.

Rosemary was preceded in death by a sister, June Ann Irick, and a brother, Charles Bechtel.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hope United Methodist Church located at 6608 Hoagland Road in Hoagland with Pastor Mark Pope officiating. Burial will follow at Williamsport Cemetery in Poe.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Estates Retirement Community Chapel located at 28070 County Road 24 in Elkhart and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Hope United Methodist Church in Hoagland.

Preferred memorials are to be made to Hope United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.