Richard W. “Dick” Biberstein, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Dick was born in Adams County Nov. 7, 1938, to Wilmer and Lucille Plummer Biberstein. He married Lois A. McBride in Ossian Nov. 19, 1960; she survives.

A 1957 graduate of Liberty Center High School, Dick was a member of Lancaster Chapel United Methodist Church. He worked at Gerber Feed Mill in Bluffton for 25 years from 1961-1986. He then worked as the head custodian at Norwell for 20 years, from 1986 until retiring in 2006.

Dick enjoyed his tractors and was a member of Wheels of Yesteryear. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends and spent countless hours at Hardees enjoying coffee with his friends.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by four sons, Kurt (Rebecca) Biberstein of Bluffton, Kent (Stacey) Biberstein of Bluffton, Kraig (Shelli) Biberstein of Indianapolis, and Kary (Angie) Biberstein of Bluffton; a sister, Shirley (Frank) Gaier of Bluffton; 11 grandchildren, Kimberly, Corey, Jordan, Jeni, Bryce (Hannah), Kaila, Abigale, Zachary, Elijah, Drake, Danielle; and one great-granddaughter, Mia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Levy.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Dr. Dave Biberstein will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Chapel United Methodist Church.

