Community & Family Services is accepting bids for work associated with the Indiana Weatherization Assistance Program. Community & Family Services is a private not-for-profit social service agency that is a sub-grantee of federal DOE and LIHEAP grants for residential energy conservation programs for qualified low-income households. Contractors are needed to preform Quality Control inspections, Mechanical work on the home such as repair/replace Heating systems and water heating equipment, to repair and install ductwork to forced air space heating systems, to install ventilation equipment, and to perform general health and safety measures on single family site-built and manufactured housing. A bid packet may be obtained by contacting Community & Family Services by phone at 260-726-6322 extension 1202 or by email at Drines@comfam.org with “Bid Packet” in the subject line and a mailing address in the body of the email. The deadline for requesting bid packets is 12:00 NOON EST, Thursday, July 6, 2019.

