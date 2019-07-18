Patricia Joan (Burns) Eltzroth 90, a lifetime resident of Warren, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born on Dec. 17, 1928 in Rock Creek to James Wire Burns and Luetta (McFadden) Burns. On May 30, 1948, she married Ralph Owen Eltzroth in Atlanta, Ind. The two met at Clara’s Cafe in Warren when Ralph was on a break from cooking. Together they had two children, son Brian and daughter Teresa. Ralph passed away on December 28th, 2016.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph; son, Brian (Linda) Eltzroth of Fort Wayne; daughter, Teresa (Tripp) Thomasson of Irmo, S.C.; brother, Ronald (Carol) Burns of Roanoke; four granchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

No services will be held, and a private even will be held for the family at a later date. Interment will take place at Gardens of Memory in rural Huntington County, Marion.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.