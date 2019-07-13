STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1906-MI-000018

IN RE THE NAME )

CHANGE OF MINOR: )

ADEN MITCHELL ERB )

CASSANDRA M MCJURY )

Petitioner )

ORDER SETTING HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner CASSANDRA M MCJURY, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from ADEN MITCHELL ERB to ADEN MITCHELL MCJURY.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in this Court on SEPTEMBER 11, 2019, AT 9:00 A.M. which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to Wells Circuit Court located at 3rd Floor Courthouse.

Date: June 27, 2019

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

Distribution:

CASSANDRA M MCJURY

nb 7/13, 7/20, 7/27

hspaxlp