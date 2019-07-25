Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday the 6th day of August, 2019, to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
LIT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Bridges
(1112-40303-000-0000) $110,524.16
Capital Development
(1112-40901-000-0000) $200,000.00
LOCAL HEALTH MAINTENANCE
Part-Time Clerical
(1168-12102-000-0000) $4,000.00
Maintenance Agreement
(1168-30405-000-0000) $1,800.00
LOCAL HEALTH DEPT TRUST ACCOUNT
Maintenance Agreement
(1206-30405-000-0000) $6,300.00
2019 COMMUNITY CROSSING GRANT
CCMG Bridge #56b
(9114-40708-000-0000) $242,587.72
CCMG Bridge #6b
(9114-40709-000-0000) $406,423.50
CCMG Bridge #303b
(9114-40710-000-0000) $283,641.00
CCMG Bridge #301
(9114-40711-000-0000) $93,917.66
CCMG Bridge #300
(9114-40712-000-0000) $84,950.87
oj, nb 7/25
hspaxlp