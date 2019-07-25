Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday the 6th day of August, 2019, to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

LIT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Bridges

(1112-40303-000-0000) $110,524.16

Capital Development

(1112-40901-000-0000) $200,000.00

LOCAL HEALTH MAINTENANCE

Part-Time Clerical

(1168-12102-000-0000) $4,000.00

Maintenance Agreement

(1168-30405-000-0000) $1,800.00

LOCAL HEALTH DEPT TRUST ACCOUNT

Maintenance Agreement

(1206-30405-000-0000) $6,300.00

2019 COMMUNITY CROSSING GRANT

CCMG Bridge #56b

(9114-40708-000-0000) $242,587.72

CCMG Bridge #6b

(9114-40709-000-0000) $406,423.50

CCMG Bridge #303b

(9114-40710-000-0000) $283,641.00

CCMG Bridge #301

(9114-40711-000-0000) $93,917.66

CCMG Bridge #300

(9114-40712-000-0000) $84,950.87

