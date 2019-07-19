Taxpayers of the Bluffton (“City”) Redevelopment District (“District”) and all other persons affected hereby are notified that the Bluffton Redevelopment Commission (“Commission”), did on December 31, 2007, adopt Declaratory Resolution No. R01-2007 (as supplemented and amended to date, “Declaratory Resolution”), establishing the Adams Street Economic Development Area (“Area”) and approving the Economic Development Plan, as amended (“Plan”) for the Area. On June 18, 2019, the Commission adopted its Amending Declaratory Resolution (“Amending Declaratory Resolution”) amending the Plan to add the acquisition of certain real property described on Exhibit A to the Amending Declaratory Resolution (“Real Property”) to the Plan. The Amending Declaratory Resolution, the Plan, as amended, and supporting data including maps and plats describing the Area, have been prepared and can be inspected at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, in the City of Bluffton, Indiana.

Notice is further given that the Commission on July 30, 2019, at the hour of 7:30 p.m., local time, at the Council Chambers of City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, will receive and hear remonstrances from persons interested in or affected by the proceedings pertaining to the amendments to the Declaratory Resolution, the Real Property and Plan. At the time fixed for the hearings or at any time prior thereto any person interested in the proceedings may file a written remonstrance with the Secretary of the Commission. At such hearings, which may be adjourned from time to time, the Commission will hear all persons interested in the proceedings and all remonstrances that have been filed. After considering this evidence, the Commission will take final action by either confirming, modifying and confirming, or rescinding the Amending Declaratory Resolution.

Dated this 19th day of July, 2019.

BLUFFTON

REDEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION

NB 7/19

