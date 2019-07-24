IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
ESTATE NO.
90C01-1907-EU-000025
Notice is hereby given that GREGORY LEE BOUSE was on July 15, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of LINDA L. BOUSE, deceased, who died on June 29, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Court July 15th, 2019
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
EDRIS, BROWN, JOHNSON, & BROWN-STOHLER, LLP
222 West Market Street
Post Office Box 295
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-0500
Facsimile: (260) 824-0502
E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
nb 7/24, 7/31
hspaxlp