IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

ESTATE NO.

90C01-1907-EU-000025

Notice is hereby given that GREGORY LEE BOUSE was on July 15, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of LINDA L. BOUSE, deceased, who died on June 29, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Court July 15th, 2019

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

EDRIS, BROWN, JOHNSON, & BROWN-STOHLER, LLP

222 West Market Street

Post Office Box 295

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-0500

Facsimile: (260) 824-0502

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 7/24, 7/31

hspaxlp