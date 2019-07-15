Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of July, 2019, at 7:30 P.M., at the meeting room of the Common Council of Bluffton, Indiana, located on 2nd floor of the Bluffton City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, the Common Council of Bluffton, Indiana, shall hold a meeting to consider whether to vacate a portion of an utility easement located in the following described real estate located in Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Part of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 26 North, Range 12 East, Harrison Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows:

Starting at the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of said Section 3 found per record witness; thence north 02 degrees 55 minutes 46 seconds east, (assumed and the basis for these bearings), 341.84 feet along the west line of said northwest quarter to a P.K. nail; thence south 88 degrees 31 minutes 47 seconds east, 333.48 feet to a 2’x2’ concrete post at a corner of the 3.17 acre tract described in Deed Record 152, Page 169; thence south 03 degrees 34 minutes 06 seconds west, 367.83 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar stake at the southwest corner of said 3.17 acre tract; thence south 87 degrees 56 minutes 51 seconds east, 311.46 feet along the south line of said 3.17 acre tract and the south line of the 1.76 acre tract described in Deed Record 138, Page 722, to a 5/8 inch rebar stake; thence south 00 degrees 16 minutes 44 seconds east, 363.43 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar stake at the southwest corner of the 0.72 acre tract described in Deed Record 149, Page 346, which shall be the PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence south 77 degrees 52 minutes 03 seconds east, 194.70 feet along the south line of said 0.72 acre tract to a mag nail on the centerline of Orchard Ridge Drive; thence south 00 degrees 19 minutes 30 seconds east, 80.00 feet along said centerline to a P.K. nail at the northeast corner of Lot Number 5 in Orchard Ridge Subdivision; thence north 89 degrees 38 minutes 15 seconds west, 193.10 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar stake at the northwest corner of said Lot Number 5; thence north 00 degrees 10 minutes 12 seconds east, 20.00 feet to the northeast corner of the tract described in Deed Record 149, Page 736; thence north 01 degrees 16 minutes 51 seconds east, 99.72 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.44 acres more or less.

and which portion of an utility easement is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, HARRISON TOWNSHIP, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

STARTING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER FIVE (5) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF ORCHARD RIDGE SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 81 OF THE RECORDS OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, (ASSUMED AND THE BASIS FOR THESE BEARINGS), 20.00 FEET ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE TO THE EASTERLY EXTENSION OF THE NORTH LINE OF EASEMENT “B” AS RECORDED IN MISCELLANEOUS BOOK 54, PAGE 799; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 123.67 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID EASEMENT “B” TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID EASEMENT WHICH SHALL BE THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 89 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 20.39 FEET ALONG SAID NORTH LINE TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH 10 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, 95.58 FEET ALONG SAID WEST LINE; THENCE SOUTH 77 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, 21.73 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID EASEMENT; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST, 91.06 FEET ALONG SAID EAST LINE TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

All those wanting to be heard upon this matter should be present at that time and place.

SS: TAMI RUNYON,

IAMC, MMC, CPFA

CLERK-TREASURER OF

THE CITY OF BLUFFTON

nb 7/15

hspaxlp