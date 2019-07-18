Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 1st day of August, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Steven D Baker, 14710 Heron Lake Crossing, Ft Wayne, IN 46814 for the purpose of Rezoning.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Zoning: A-R

Common Location: The subject property is located on CR 1050 N west of SR 1.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5.36 acres in the SE quarter of Section 9 Township 28N Range 12E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 12th day of July, 2019

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

