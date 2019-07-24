Pursuant to Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of the Southern Wells Community Schools has preliminarily determined to enter into a lease agreement and issue bonds in the aggregate amount of $4,360,000 to fund the renovation of and improvements to Southern Wells Elementary School, Southern Wells Jr/Sr High School and the Ag Building, including site improvements, equipment and technology.

Dated: July 24, 2019

Kevin Scott

Secretary, Board of School Trustees

Southern Wells Community Schools

nb 7/24, 31

