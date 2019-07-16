The 2019 Miss Wells County and 2019 Miss Wells Teen were crowned Monday evening, despite a pop-up rain storm trying to get in the way.

Sarah Jane Jones, 19, of Warren, was announced as the 2019 Miss Wells County as well as Miss Congeniality at the end of the event that was cut short due to inclement weather. She is the daughter of DeWayne and Kelly Jones.

First runner-up and the recipient of the People’s Choice Award is Jamie Elizabeth Howell, 19, Montpelier, the daughter of James and Catherine Howell. Second runner-up is Autumn Nichole Fiedler, 18, Uniondale, the daughter of DeWayne and Sherrie Fiedler. Third runner-up is Markie Ann Price, 19, Poneto, the daughter of Bruce and Beth Price. Fourth runner-up is Ashley VandenBoom, 18, Markle, the daughter of Bob and Tina VandenBoom.

The 2019 Miss Wells County Teen is Raegan Riley Neuenschwander, 15, Bluffton, the daughter of Keith and Lisa Neuenschwander. For the teen contest, the first runner-up and Miss Congeniality is Madison Bolinger, 16, Markle, the daughter of Melissa Bolinger-Bushee and Travis Bushee. Second runner-up is Makayla Faye Ann Wells, 16, Pennville, the daughter of Kristin Wells and James Wells.