Marjorie Mae Seibold, born Marjorie Mae Woodward on Aug. 1, 1926, passed from this life on July 4, 2019, in DeWitt, Michigan.

Marjorie is a former resident of Wells County. She worked for Continental Can Company in Elwood for most of her professional life before retiring to a long, fulfilling life and many friends in Lake Placid, Fla., with her husband, Paul Seibold.

Marjorie leaves behind her son, Gregory D. Simmons; her daughter, Cheryl L. Poole; brother, Jerry L. Woodward; her stepson, Jeff Simmons; two granddaughters, Sarah G. Poole and Mindy Pace Povanda; and three grandsons, Alexander Simmons, Marcus Simmons and Eric Simmons. Her family extended to five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Marjorie was preceded in death in 2003 by her husband Paul W. Seibold; a stepdaughter, Judy Seibold in 2004; and her son, Jack Pace in 2014.

No servies are being held.