Lois B. Hamilton, 92, a resident of Liberty Township in Poneto, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 22, 1927, in Wells County. She married A. Wendell Hamilton Sept. 21, 1957, in Liberty Center; he preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2018.

Lois was a lifelong resident of Wells County and a lifelong member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church. She worked at Home Health Care in Bluffton for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling with Farm Bureau. She was a member of the Home Economics (U.Y.B) and U.B.W. (United Baptist Women). Lois loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Garrett W. Hamilton of Montpelier and Lynn K. Hamilton of Poneto; her daughters, Jill M. (Larry) Clontz of Bluffton and Marilyn S. (Bill) Bradford of Warren; and eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Wendell Hamilton; her father, Charles A. Thompson; her mother, Vera I. Garrett Thompson; two sisters, Doris Knuckles and Martha I. Wolfgang; and a brother, Glen E. Thompson.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Liberty Center Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Interment will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are to the Liberty Center Baptist Church, 3091 W. Cherry St., Liberty Center, IN 46766

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

