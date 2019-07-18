On July 2, 2019, Duke Energy Indiana, LLC filed a Verified Petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (“Commission”) in Cause No. 45253 respectfully petitioning the Commission for authority pursuant to Ind. Code §§ 8-1-2-42.7 and 8-1-2-61, to increase its retail rates and charges for electric service rendered by Duke Energy Indiana in the State of Indiana through a step-in rate adjustment using a forecasted test period; approval of new schedules of rates and charges, general rules and regulations and riders, approval of a federal mandate certificate, and for approval of related relief including: revised depreciation rates; accounting deferral relief; inclusion in rate base of qualified pollution control property and clean energy projects; and a revenue decoupling mechanism (“RDM”) for certain customer classes.

Duke Energy Indiana, LLC

By: Stan C. Pinegar, President

oj, nb 7/18

hspaxlp