The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on August 06, 2019 at the Wells Carnegie Govt Annex Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W Washington St in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9002401 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL ED THOMPSON, INC. 123 SOUTH JOHNSON STREET Bluffton IN

D/B/A THE HIDEAWAY

EDWARD THOMPSON 1535 EAST 350 NORTH Bluffton, President EDWARD THOMPSON 1535 EAST 350 NORTH Bluffton, Secretary

DL9029257 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store RENEWAL DOLGENCORP LLC 123 WEST MARKET STREET Bluffton IN D/B/A DOLLAR GENERAL STORE # 2688

DL9030726 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store RENEWAL SMART FUEL LLC 506 S JEFFERSON ST Ossian IN D/B/A FOOD XPRESS

