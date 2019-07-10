Jon Owen Bennett, 60, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Bluffton to the late Charles W. and Lucy Mae (Bunch) Bennett.

He was a graduate of Indiana University and received his master’s degree of science and education with a focus in school administration. Jon married Carol (Siener) Bennett in 1984, and she survives. He worked for both Blutton and Huntington school corperations and retired in 2018. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Jon enjoyed fly fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Brandon (Dana) Bennett and Brett Bennett; sister, Susan (Michael) Monnot; stepmother, Marge Bennett; close friends, Jeff Gresley and Jeff Bushee; and several nieces and nephews. Jon was also preceded in death by siblings, Connie Hanen, Dick Bennett, and Larry Bennett.

Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.

