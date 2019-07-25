Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the BLUFFTON MODERNIZATION ADD/ALT, 500 EAST SPRING STREET, BLUFFTON, INDIANA for the Indiana Army National Guard will be received by the State Armory Board, Contracting Officer, 2002 S. Holt Road, Stout Field, Building #5 Room 303, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46241-4839, until 1:00 o’clock PM (Eastern Daylight Savings Time) on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud, at Building 5, Stout Field, Indianapolis, Indiana. Any bid received after the designated time, for any reason, will be returned unopened.

Proposals shall be submitted on the proper bid form and delivered in sealed envelopes bearing the name and address of the bidder, all as described in the Instruction to Bidders, which accompanies the specification. A Bid Bond made payable to the State Armory Board, State of Indiana, must be enclosed with the bid. Said bond shall be in the minimum amount of five (5%) percent of the maximum bid including all additive alternate bids.

All bidders must be Certified Contractors, hold a Valid Certificate of Qualification 1542.01 from the Certificate Board, Room 467, Indiana Government Center, 402 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time of bid opening. Certification with the Department of Transportation does not meet the above mentioned requirement for pre-qualification. The bidder must be qualified in the classification of the prime contract.

The contract for this work shall be awarded or rejected within sixty (60) calendar days from the date of opening bids. Funds are presently available for this acquisition. The State Armory Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Note: Contracts resulting from this solicitation will be required to conform to I.C. 4-13-18 (Contractor’s Employee Drug Testing).

Note: In accordance with I.C. 4-13-16.5-2, the following goals are established for this construction: MBE 7%, WBE 5% and IVBE 3%.

Contractors interested in bidding and/or reviewing this project may obtain electronic copies of the contract documents from Repro Graphix, Inc.-Indianapolis Main Office, 437 N Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204; (317) 637-3377; plans@reprographix.com. Contract documents can be downloaded from their web-site, in PDF format, for a non-refundable fee. Printed copies of the Contract Documents can be provided for a non-refundable fee of approximately $150.00 (plus applicable tax) per set. Partial sets will not be available. Also a set may be reviewed at Joint Force Headquarters – Indiana, State Contracting Office, Building #5 (Tower Building), Room #303, 2002 South Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana; phone (317) 247-3252 or (317) 247-3103. The Architect/Engineer for this project is, RQAW Corporation, 8770 North Street, Suite 110, Fishers, IN 46038 www.rqaw.com. Contact information for RFI’s and/or product substitution requests is Ms. Rebecca Dixon, rdixon@rqaw.com or (317) 588-1798. All RFI’s and/or product substitution requests must be submitted in writing no later than Thursday, August 08, 2019.

A Pre-Bid Meeting for this project will be held at Bluffton Readiness Center, 500 East Spring Street, Bluffton Indiana at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Savings Time) on August 1, 2019 for all interested bidders. A valid Government issued ID will be required to enter.

Dated this 15th day of July, 2019

STATE ARMORY BOARD,

acting by and through The

Adjutant General, COURTNEY

P. CARR Major General,

INARNG The Adjutant General

nb 7/25, 8/1

hspaxlp