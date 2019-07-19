Glenn F. Moorefield, 82, of Ossian, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital.

Glenn was career military and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1977. His place of entry into active service was Bien Hoa, Vietnam, and he was honorably discharged from Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana as a staff sergeant. His favorite tour of duty was as a pastry chef at a hospital in Germany.

Glenn enjoyed gardening, flowers, jigsaw puzzles, reading and watching television.

He was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Indianapolis, to Jesse P. Moorefield and Nellie Christopher Moorefield. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Betty (Fred) Dillon of Ossian and Beatrice Perrin of Bluffton; four brothers, Jack (Joann) Moorefield of Leo, Larry (Cinda) Moorefield of Ohio, Jesse (Gaythel) Moorefield of Alabama, and Mike Moorefield of Florida.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

Interment will be at the Horeb Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to the Bluffton/Wells County Animal Shelter or to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, both in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Mr. Moorefield’s online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Markle Chapel location, and scroll down to “obituaries.”