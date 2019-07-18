In the Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana:
Notice is hereby given that MARK A. GROVE was on July 11, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of BETTY M. GROVE, deceased, who died on June 27, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on July 11, 2019.
Beth Davis
WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
Edris, Brown, Johnson & Brown-Stohler, LLP
222 West Market Street
Post Office Box 295
Bluffton, IN 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-0500
Facsimile: (260) 824-0502
Email: royrjohnson@adamswells.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
nb 7/18, 7/25
