In the Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana:

Notice is hereby given that MARK A. GROVE was on July 11, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of BETTY M. GROVE, deceased, who died on June 27, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on July 11, 2019.

Beth Davis

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

Edris, Brown, Johnson & Brown-Stohler, LLP

222 West Market Street

Post Office Box 295

Bluffton, IN 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-0500

Facsimile: (260) 824-0502

Email: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 7/18, 7/25

hspaxlp