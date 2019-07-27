Dorothy Mildred Border (Millie or Aunt Millie) passed away peacefully July 23, 2019, at Huntington Parkview Hospital with her family at her side.

Millie was born Feb. 19, 1932 in the house at 217 N. Matilda St. where she lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Albert and Helen Border.

Millie graduated from Salamonie Township High School in 1950. She attended Fort Wayne Lutheran School of Nursing and graduated as RD. She then worked her entire 43-year nursing career at Bluffton Caylor-Nickel Hospital in multiple positions. In her earlier years, Millie loved the Indianapolis 500 and attended every year. Genealogical research of her family’s history was her passion; she would drive miles to find out about a person in the family’s past going to cemeteries, newspapers, and courthouses to get more information. She was a member of the Tri Kappa Sorority of Warren.

She was survived by her sister, Barbara Hale of Indianapolis; and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dr. John R. Border; and a sister, Nancy J. Albershardt.

A memorial service will be at the Solid Rock UMC, Warren, Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m. with Paul Burris officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. There will be a short time for gathering after the service. Interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Indiana University Foundation- “Sam Hale’s Travel Abroad Scholarship Fund.” (Envelopes will be available at the church or send check to: “Hale Travel Abroad Scholarship” Attn: Stacy Zearing, IU School of Informatics, 535 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202) or charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.