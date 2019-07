Derek Andrew Daugherty, 31, of Bluffton, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his residence.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home, with calling for one hour prior to the service.

A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s edition of the News-Banner.