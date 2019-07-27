Dee Ann Perry, age 49, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Dee Ann was born in Bluffton on Nov. 4, 1969, to Gail Edward and Mary Ann Wise Frus; both parents preceded her in death. She married Shawn Perry Oct. 31, 1996; he survives.

A 1988 graduate of Bluffton High School, Dee Ann worked at Peyton’s Northern Distribution Warehouse in Bluffton for 24 years.

Dee Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and also attending her niece and nephew’s sporting events.

In addition to her husband, Dee Ann is survived by a daughter, Ashton Perry of Bluffton; two sisters, Tina Frus of Florida and Shawn (Bobby) Carroll of Lafayette; two nieces, Candy (Jorge) Narvaez and Lacey (Stephen) Pastore, both of Bluffton; a great-niece, Maddy Narvaez, and a great-nephew, Nick Pastore.

Visitation will be Monday, July 29, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A private service and burial will be held at Six Mile Cemetery with Pastor Todd Rupp officiating.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family has requested memorial contributions be given to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

