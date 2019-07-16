Dale Brooks Osborn, 79, of Dickson, Tenn., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Horizon Medical Center in Tennessee.

Mr. Osborn was an employee of the Melching Machine Shop for 38 years. He collected antique tractors, liked to tinker in his shop and was a member of the McDonald’s coffee club.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Osborn of Dickson, Tenn.; two daughters; Pamela (Scott) Dunnuck of Fort Wayne and Lisa (James) Chism of Dickson, Tenn.; and a sister, Mary Jean Hartman of Bluffton.

Dale is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan (Slayden) Seymore, Sable Roudebush, Gavin Roudebush, Janelle Golliver, and Sean (Lucy) Chism; and three great-grandchildren, Savanah Bryan, Baker Chism, and Adam Chism.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Revy Osborn and Thelma Hamilton Osborn, and a daughter, Rebecca Golliver

Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Spann Funeral Home in Dickson, Tenn. A local graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the McFarren Cemetery in rural Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com