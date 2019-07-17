Home Opinions Claremont would make founders weep Claremont would make founders weep July 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Economic research suggests different education policy Opinions A story of national equilibrium lost and restored Opinions A look back at the county fair — and Bluffton — in July 1969