Sealed bids for the Washington Park Pavilion will be received by the City of Bluffton, Indiana at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, until 1:15 p.m., on the 30 day of July, 2019. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at a regular meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. local time.

All bidding instructions must be followed and all required documents submitted or the bid will not be considered.

The project is construction of a new single-story pavilion at Washington Park at 310 E. Ohio Street, Bluffton, Indiana. There will be no pre-bid meeting. A summary of changes from the previous bid documents is included in the Summary, Section 011000.

Bid documents are available by request at Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46808. To order, call at 260-426-3119 or go to Eastern’s website at http://distribution.easternengineering.com.

All sealed bid packets shall be endorsed with the title “Washington Park Pavilion”. All sealed bid packets shall be filed in the office of the Clerk Treasurer on or before the date and time stated in this notice, and no bid received after that time will be accepted. The Clerk will not accept any late filing regardless of reason, including delays in the mail or delivery.

No bid shall be withdrawn after the bid opening date without the consent of the City for a period of sixty (60) days.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the city, in a sum of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the proposal, which check or bond will be held by the city as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded a contract or contracts, enter into the same with the city notification to him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

COPIES OF CHECKS, BONDS OR ANY DOCUMENTS REQUIRED WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

The failure of any successful bidder to enter into said contract, and to provide any documents requested after acceptance of the bid in the Notice to Bidders where applicable, within ten (10) days from the acceptance of said bid shall cause forfeiture of said bid bond to the city as liquidated damages. No bidder may withdraw his proposal within a period of thirty days (30) following the date set for receiving proposals.

The check or bidders bond will be returned to all bidders except the successful bidder within thirty (30) days of awarding the contract.

No verbal agreement, understanding or conversation with any agent or employee of the City, either before or after the execution of the contract, shall affect or modify any of the terms or obligations of the contract as set out in the contract document.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or to accept any and all proposals, and to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids not accompanied by certified check or bidder’s bond, signed Non-Collusion Affidavit, Hold Harmless Agreement, W9 and any other documents requested to be included in the Notice to Bidders will not be considered. The successful bidder must comply with I.C. 22-5-16.5 certifying that they do not engage in investment activities in Iran.

Bids shall be written out in both words and figures. In the event of a discrepancy between the two, the price written in words shall govern.

Recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary. Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the ground of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder or bidders shall be required to comply with all statutes of the State of Indiana with reference to the employment of labor, and shall further agree to save the city harmless from any liability occasioned by its negligence or violation of the statutes of the State of Indiana. All work shall be guaranteed for a period of (1) year from the date of completion. All material should meet the standard specifications of the State of Indiana Department of Transportation. Once awarded, the successful bidder shall provide a performance bond or irrevocable letter of credit from an approved Indiana Financial Institution for the amount of the bid.

nb 7/10, 7/17

