I, Lisa McCormick, Auditor of Wells County, Indiana, do hereby certify that there were no objections filed on the proposed Fire Loan IC 35-8-13-6 as adopted by the Jefferson Township Board, Wells County, Indiana, on May 22, 2019. Notice of Determination to incur indebtedness was published on May 30, 2019 in the Bluffton News-Banner newspaper and on May 30, 2019 in the Ossian Journal newspaper.

Dated this 10th day of July, 2019.

Lisa McCormick

County Auditor

