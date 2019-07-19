Brianna M. Bertsch, 20, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening July 16, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Sept. 28, 1998, in Bluffton, to David Bertsch and Kim Aeschliman Bertsch. Her parents survive in Bluffton.

Brianna was a 2019 graduate of Ivy Tech Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in Baking and Pastry Arts and was already sought after for her culinary talents for graduation parties, weddings and other events. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Church in Fort Wayne. She served in multiple capacities including teaching Sunday school, mentoring youth, and serving in the nursery.

Brianna was also an extremely generous person who enjoyed reading, making food for other people, and making others laugh with her quick wit and extensive library of memes. She also enjoyed spending time with her nephews and playing volleyball.

Along with her parents, Brianna is survived by her seven siblings, Steffanie (Benjamin) Powers, Rebekah Bertsch, Joshua (Nicole) Bertsch, Andrew Bertsch, Rachel Bertsch, Abigail Bertsch, and Kellyn Bertsch; three nephews, Nathan, Robbie and Jeffrey Powers. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brianna is preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Imogene Aeschliman and Harve and Frances Bertsch.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Wendell Brane will be officiating. Burial will take place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Created Equal at www.createdequal.org/donate/

Friends and family can leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com