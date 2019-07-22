Home State & National News Body found near Angola ID’d as that of woman missing for 20... Body found near Angola ID’d as that of woman missing for 20 years July 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News State Fairgrounds swine barn will be replaced for $50M State & National News 50 years after Apollo 11, Indiana still has ties to space State & National News Father of teen killed in police pursuit files suit