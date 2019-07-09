90C01-1906-EU-000020

STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )

E. BILL AESCHLIMAN, )

Deceased )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that William J. Aeschliman and Thomas A. Hardin were on the 27th day of June, 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of E. Bill Aeschliman, deceased, who died on the 17th day of April, 2019.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana this 27th day of June, 2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Attorney for the Estate:

Thomas A. Hardin

SHINE & HARDIN, LLP

2810 Beaver Avenue

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 745-1970

Supreme Court ID: 19377-49

nb 7/9, 7/16

hspaxlp